Gilda’s Club Quad Cities will host their 24th-annual Lighting of the Blessing Tree event on Tuesday, Dec. 6th.

The Blessing Tree tradition will continue at a new location, with the visual embodiment of hope at Quinlan Court on the riverfront in Downtown Davenport (corner of Brady Street and River Drive).

A former Blessing Tree at the old Gilda’s Club on River Drive, Davenport.

The Blessing Tree is a 24-year tradition at Gilda’s Club in which people can sponsor a light, bow, or ornament in memory of, in celebration of, or in gratitude for a special person in their life, according to a Monday release. All the proceeds from The Blessing Tree benefit the free programs at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities to support those in our community that are living with cancer.

The public is invited for cocoa, cookies, and conversation from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6th in Quinlan Court, and a reading of names of loved ones will be at 6:15, with the lighting of the Blessing Tree at 6:30 p.m. It will stay lit up through January 3rd. There is convenient parking along River Drive in the public parking lots surrounding the Blessing Tree.

(gildasclubqc.org)

To learn more about contributing to the Blessing Tree or to purchase a light, bow or ornament, visit the Gulda’s Club website, or call 563-326-7504. Those wishing to celebrate the life of someone special through the Blessing Tree can make their donation through Jan. 3, 2023.