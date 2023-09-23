Gilda’s Club will host a free educational workshop from noon until 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Davenport Clubhouse, at 1351 W. Central Park Ave., Suite 200, Davenport, a news release says.

The public is welcome to the Davenport Clubhouse to learn about genetic cancers and which cancers are more likely to have a genetic component and what you can do to monitor your risk.

(gildasclubqc.org)

The program will feature Jodie Kavensky, founder/CEO of NormaLeah. This program is being offered in-person and via Zoom. Registration is required. For more details and to register, call Gilda’s Club at 563-326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or visit here.

About Gilda’s Club

Free of charge, Gilda’s Club Quad Cities provides support, education and hope to all people affected by cancer. As a Cancer Support Community affiliate, we are part of the largest employer of psychosocial oncology mental health professionals in the United States. Our global network brings the highest quality cancer support to the millions of people impacted by cancer.

About the NormaLeah Foundation

NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative was established in 2008 as the NormaLeah Foundation, based on the premise that sisters share a lot of things; ovarian cancer should never be any of them. The organization honors the memory of two sisters, Norma Yecies Shagrin (May 21, 1935 – June 1, 2008) and Leah Yecies Hantman (July 27, 1931 – August 21, 1998) whose lives were cut short by this deadly disease. It was started by Norma’s two daughters (Jodie and Kim) and Leah’s daughter (Deborah).

In 2016, the organization changed its name and adopted a new mission that more accurately describes its initiatives and serves as the basis of activities that advance its mission: to enrich lives through early detection education, patient support services and research funding for ovarian cancer — the silent killer of women.

Its goal is to empower all women (and those who love them) to recognize the subtle symptoms of ovarian cancer, to assess their personal risk, to explore risk-reduction strategies and to advocate for proper medical attention for the best outcome.