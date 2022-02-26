Living with cancer can be an isolating experience, especially as a young adult. So Gilda’s Club Chicago and Gilda’s Club Quad Cities will hod one-hour virtual sessions in a four-part series.

The sessions will be 7 p.m. Thursday, March 3- Thursday, April 14t.

Participants cant learn more about the issues that affect them, their cancer journey, and overall wellness. Partners, spouses, or significant others are welcome.

Each week will feature a different expert and provide time to get to know other young adults. They will explore body acceptance and re-imaging yourself; how to stay active and adjust throughout your treatment; as well as dating and intimacy.

For more information, visit here or call (563) 326-7504. See all programs and get updates about Gilda’s Club Quad Cities here.

About Gilda’s Club

Free of charge, Gilda’s Club Quad Cities provides support, education and hope to all people affected by cancer. As a Cancer Support Community affiliate, the group is part of the largest employer of psycho-social oncology mental health professionals in the United States. Its global network brings the highest quality cancer support to the millions of people touched by cancer.