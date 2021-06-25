Gilda’s Club hosting first ‘Community Gives Day’ to raise funds, awareness

Encouragement and resources can make a huge difference for people with cancer. That’s why Gilda’s Club Quad Cities is having an upcoming fundraising to raise awareness to help more people in need.

Gilda’s Club opened up space at UnityPoint in Moline. It’s working to add a spot in Genesis hospitals.

Gilda’s Club has been providing support groups and education about cancer treament in our area for 20 years.

The Community Gives Day is happening Monday. Anyone who donates before 7 p.m. will receive a link to a virtual block party.

That will include remarks from CSC President Elizabeth Franklin, a patient story, a video on health equity, remarks from affiliate leaders, and a performance by Broadway star Telly Leung.

More information about the Community Gives Day and how to donate can be found here.