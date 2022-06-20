Gilda’s Club Quad Cities is hosting a new monthly networking group for young adults ages 18-39 affected by cancer called “I’m Surviving, Not Thriving… And That’s Okay”. This group is open to young adults with a current cancer diagnosis, survivors and family and friends of people living with cancer.

The group will have their first meeting on Monday, June 27 from 6-7 p.m. and will meet on the fourth Monday of each month from 6-7 p.m. Young adults can come together on Zoom to make connections with other and talk about things that are on their minds. Meetings are facilitated by Emma Morgan, LISW.

This networking group is being offered via Zoom and registration is required. For more details and to register, please call Gilda’s Club at 563-326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or click here.