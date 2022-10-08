Put on your best costumes and join Gilda’s Club for a frighteningly fun family event!

Gilda’s Club Quad Cities presents the 24th Annual NoogieFest October 15. NoogieFest is a free Halloween community event with themed rooms, games, crafts, door prizes and more. Enjoy pizza, cookies, water or juice and your chance to win a door prize. Move those bones and dance to performances from area organizations, local theatres and dance groups will be performing traditional dances.

NoogieFest (photo: Gilda’s Club Quad Cities)

NoogieFest is Saturday, October 15, 2:00-5:00 p.m. at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities’ Davenport Clubhouse at Genesis West, located at 1351 W. Central Park Ave., Suite 200. Children must be accompanied by an adult, and costumes are encouraged.

For more event information, click here.