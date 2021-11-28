Gilda’s Club hosts free workshop about living with cancer

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gilda’s Club Quad Cities

Gilda’s Club Quad Cities will host “Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Living with Uncertainty,” a free workshop for those living with uncertainty.

The workshop will focus on common challenges and worries, mental health and cancer, acknowledging the known and unknown and what’s next, a news release says. The workshop will be 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, in the Annunciata Conference Room, Pavilion 1, first floor, 1351 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport.

This program will be held in a hybrid format. Participants are invited to join in-person or via Zoom – participants should RSVP required for both options. A boxed dinner will be provided to all in-person attendees. To register, call 563-326-7504 or visit here.

The workshop will include:

  • Cassandra Fury, BSN, RN, oncology nurse navigator, Genesis Cancer Institute. Fury is the nurse navigator for the Center for Breast Health and provides one-on-one support as well as help navigate women with breast cancer.
  • Jessica Nicely-Green, MSN, BSN, RN, oncology nurse navigator, Genesis Cancer Institute. She is a nurse navigator who provides support and is an immediate contact for patients undergoing cancer treatment.

The workshop is made possible through unrestricted educational grants from Genentech, the release says.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories