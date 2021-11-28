Gilda’s Club hosts free workshop about living with cancer

Gilda’s Club Quad Cities will host “Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Living with Uncertainty,” a free workshop for those living with uncertainty.

The workshop will focus on common challenges and worries, mental health and cancer, acknowledging the known and unknown and what’s next, a news release says. The workshop will be 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, in the Annunciata Conference Room, Pavilion 1, first floor, 1351 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport.

This program will be held in a hybrid format. Participants are invited to join in-person or via Zoom – participants should RSVP required for both options. A boxed dinner will be provided to all in-person attendees. To register, call 563-326-7504 or visit here.

The workshop will include:

Cassandra Fury, BSN, RN, oncology nurse navigator, Genesis Cancer Institute. Fury is the nurse navigator for the Center for Breast Health and provides one-on-one support as well as help navigate women with breast cancer.

Jessica Nicely-Green, MSN, BSN, RN, oncology nurse navigator, Genesis Cancer Institute. She is a nurse navigator who provides support and is an immediate contact for patients undergoing cancer treatment.

The workshop is made possible through unrestricted educational grants from Genentech, the release says.