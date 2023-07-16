Gilda’s Club will host a free educational workshop for anyone impacted by cancer on Wednesday, July 26, from noon until 1 p.m. at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Davenport Clubhouse, 1351 W. Central Park Ave, Suite 200, Davenport, a news release says.

MyLifeLine is a free, online support community for people impacted by cancer. It provides a safe space to connect with others, share experiences, and find resources. In this workshop participants will discuss the benefits of MyLifeLine and how to get started. Lunch will be provided for registered in-person attendees.

Kelsey Allen, LSW, LMSW, program director at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities, will be the speaker.

This program is being offered in-person and via Zoom. Registration is required. For more details and to register, call Gilda’s Club at 563-326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or visit here.

About Gilda’s Club

Free of charge, Gilda’s Club Quad Cities provides support, education and hope to all people affected by cancer. As a Cancer Support Community affiliate, it is part of the largest employer of psychosocial oncology mental health professionals in the United States.