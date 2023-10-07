Gilda’s Club will host an educational workshop offered free on Tuesday, Oct.10, from 6-7 p.m. at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Moline Clubhouse, 600 John Deere Road, Moline.

Breast cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer for women, a news release says. “Thankfully the science and treatment options have come a long way and if caught early, the chances of full recovery are strong,” the release says.

(gildasclubqc.org)

Find out what you can do to take ownership for your breast health including understanding the signs to look for between annual mammograms, what to expect during cancer treatment and even better what the latest science is telling us on what we can do to prevent this prevalent cancer for women. Dinner will be provided for all in-person registered attendees.

Featured presenter will be Teresa Pangan PhD, RDN. This program is made possible with funding from the Moline Foundation.

This program is being offered in-person and via Zoom. Registration is required. For more details and to register, please call Gilda’s Club at 563-326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or visit here.