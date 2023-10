UnityPoint Health and Gilda’s Club of the Quad Cities are hosting a Pink Party with a Purpose.

The event is to help empower black women to take charge of their breast cancer health by helping women learn more about breast cancer screenings, risks of the disease and how to schedule a mammogram. The Pink Party will feature local art and dance along with a raffle and some games. It runs from 5:00-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 17 at the Lincoln Center in Davenport.

