Are you confused about available senior living options, what seniors are looking for in housing, cost of senior living and what to look for when you schedule a visit? Whether it’s for you or a loved one, Gilda’s Club can help!

Gilda’s Club is hosting an educational workshop offered at no cost for anyone impacted by cancer on May 31. Senior Housing 101 will give you the information you need to help make an informed decision when beginning to look for resources for your senior loved one. The event features Kylie Boles, Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialist (CTRS) of Senior Star.

Senior Housing 101 is Wednesday, May 31, from 12:00-1:00pm at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Davenport Clubhouse, located at 1351 W Central Park Ave, Suite 200, Davenport. The program is being offered in-person and via Zoom, and registration is required.

For more information and to register, call Gilda’s Club at (563) 326-7504 or click here.