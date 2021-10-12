Gilda’s Club hosts workshop about signs of breast cancer

For over 20 years, Gilda’s Club of the Quad Cities has supported friends and families affected by cancer. They host a variety of events to educate and empower anyone impacted by cancer.

Kelsey Allen from Gilda’s Club of the Quad Cities stopped by Local 4 to discuss an upcoming event to educate others about the signs of breast cancer.

The HER2+ Workshop is Wednesday, October 13, 6:00 p.m. at the Moline Clubhouse at Unity-Point Trinity. The workshop will provide attendees with information on early-stage her+ breast cancer as well as ways to reduce to the risk of recurrence.

