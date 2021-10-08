Gilda’s Club in Moline to host free art projects on Oct. 13

A photograph by Mallory Shotwell, who will lead an Oct. 13 free art workshop for Gilda’s Club Quad Cities.

Gilda’s Club is hosting two free art projects for anyone impacted by breast cancer on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at its clubhouse at 600 John Deere Road, Moline.

First, you can join Gilda’s Club Quad Cities and Mallory Shotwell for an art workshop Oct. 13 from noon to 1:30 p.m. designed for people impacted by breast cancer. This includes previvors (people with high risk or high family history), people who currently have breast cancer, and people who have survived breast cancer.

Participants will connect, talk, laugh, share, and make art for themselves and if desired, for the art to be donated to the Breast Cancer Art Project. Art practices are centered around art therapy, feelings, and various elements of the breast cancer experience.

Materials needed for virtual participants: paper of any kind, pencils, and pens. If desired, participants may also use colored pencils, collage, watercolor, oil pastels, or other art mediums.

Mallory Shotwell is an interdisciplinary artist, curator, and educator based in Grand Rapids, Mich. Shotwell’s current body of work is a visual articulation of the breast cancer experience spanning across the Midwest. Shotwell is grateful to be a curator and Studio Arts Program Manager for Lions and Rabbits, based in Grand Rapids.

A photograph by Mallory Shotwell, reflecting the feeling of cancer.

“In all the breast cancer art workshops, I ask people to answer: ‘If your cancer was an object you could hold, what would it be?’,” the artist said recently. “I photograph these answers. These images are from the answer: ‘If my breast cancer was an object, it would be a fog. It envelops me.'”

The Shotwell program is being offered in a hybrid model. The artist will be virtual. Attendees can register to attend in-person or via Zoom. Registration is REQUIRED by Oct. 12.

Anyone impacted by cancer is invited to attend. Registration is required at http://www.gildasclubqc.org/calendar. For questions, please call Gilda's Club at 563-326-7504 or email gc@gildasclubqc.org

A second art project will be held later Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the same location, 600 John Deere Road, Moline. You can join Anne Warren, Clinical Nurse Educator, Puma Biotechnology for a workshop about HER2+ Breast Cancer. This presentation will provide you with information about early-stage HER2+ (human epidermal growth factor receptor 2) breast cancer and help you understand more ways to reduce your risk of recurrence.

HER2+ cancer cells have too many HER2 receptors. These are called HER2-positive cancers. HER2 receptors tell the cell to grow and divide. Therefore, cancers that are HER2-positive are more likely to grow and spread more rapidly. HER2-positive breast cancers can be more aggressive, but also respond to specific HER-2 targeted drugs.

This program is being offered in a hybrid model. Attendees can register to attend in-person or via Zoom. Dinner will be provided for in-person attendees. Registration is REQUIRED.

Anyone impacted by cancer is invited to attend. Registration is required at http://www.gildasclubqc.org/calendar. For questions, call Gilda’s Club at 563-326-7504 or email gc@gildasclubqc.org

For more information on programs and updates about Gilda’s Club Quad Cities, visit http://www.gildasclubqc.org.

Free of charge, Gilda’s Club Quad Cities provides support, education and hope to all people affected by cancer. As a Cancer Support Community affiliate, it is part of the largest employer of psychosocial oncology mental health professionals in the United States. The global network brings the highest quality cancer support to the millions of people touched by cancer.