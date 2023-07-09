Gilda’s Club will host an educational workshop offered at no cost for anyone impacted by cancer on Wednesday, July 19, from noon until 1 p.m. at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Moline Clubhouse, at 600 John Deere Road, Moline.

The workshop will be about senior living options. This workshop will be a broad, base-level introduction of senior living solutions, including the different types and an overview of costs as well as the different ways to pay for the types of care.

Lunch will be provided for registered in-person attendees. Erica Schroeder-Cerda of LivWell Seniors will be featured.

The program is being offered in-person and via Zoom. Registration is required. For more details and to register, call Gilda’s Club at 563-326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or visit here.

About Gilda’s Club

Free of charge, Gilda’s Club Quad Cities provides support, education and hope to all people affected by cancer. As a Cancer Support Community affiliate, it is part of the largest employer of psycho-social oncology mental health professionals in the United States. Our global network brings the highest quality cancer support to the millions of people impacted by cancer.