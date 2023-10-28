Gilda’s Club will host a free educational program for anyone impacted by a death because of cancer on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 6-7 pm. at the Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Moline Clubhouse at 600 John Deere Road, Moline, a news release says.

The holidays can be a difficult time for those who have lost a loved one. How do you decide which traditions to keep the same and which to change? What do you do if you don’t have the energy for or interest in all the traditions and get-togethers?

At the Moline Clubhouse, participants will learn and discuss tools to help get through this holiday season. Lisa Levy, BSN, RN, grief counselor and nurse with Genesis Hospice, will lead the in-person workshop. Registration is required.

Anyone impacted by cancer is invited to attend. Registration is required here. For more information, call Gilda’s Club at 563-326-7504 or email gc@gildasclubqc.org

About Gilda’s Club

Free of charge, Gilda’s Club Quad Cities provides support, education and hope to all people affected by cancer. As a Cancer Support Community affiliate, it is part of the largest employer of psychosocial oncology mental health professionals in the United States. Its global network brings the highest quality cancer support to the millions of people touched by cancer.