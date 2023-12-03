Gilda’s Club will host a free educational workshop for anyone impacted by cancer from 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Moline Clubhouse, 600 John Deere Road, Suite 101, Moline, a news release says.

This free workshop will offer information and support on advance care planning (ACP,) including the process of ACP and creating an advance directive, and the differences between the two. Participants will learn why ACP is important and tips on what to consider when creating a care plan.

Dinner will be provided for all in-person registered attendees. This program is offered at no cost and was made possible by funding from the Moline Foundation

Kelly Craft, LISW, LCSW, program manager at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities, will give the presentation.

This program is open to the public and is being offered in-person and via Zoom. Registration is required. For more details and to register, call Gilda’s Club at 563-326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or visit here.

About Gilda’s Club

Gilda’s Club Quad Cities, and its CSC partners, uplifts and strengthens people impacted by cancer by providing support, fostering compassionate communities, and breaking down barriers to care.