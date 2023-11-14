Gilda’s Club of the Quad Cities is offering a light in the dark for people being treated for cancer. Gilda’s Club Development Manager Lexi Bull spoke with Our Quad Cities News about the Blessing Tree.
For more information, click here.
by: Brian Weckerly
Posted:
Updated:
by: Brian Weckerly
Posted:
Updated:
Gilda’s Club of the Quad Cities is offering a light in the dark for people being treated for cancer. Gilda’s Club Development Manager Lexi Bull spoke with Our Quad Cities News about the Blessing Tree.
For more information, click here.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now