Gilda’s Club Quad Cities is offering a free camping adventure this June called Camp Genesis.

This specialty camp is a collaborative effort with Gilda’s Club, Camp Shalom, and Genesis Cancer Care Institute. Camp Genesis is a free week-long, residential sleep-away camp held from June 19-24, 2022 at Camp Shalom (6262 Caves Road, Maquoketa) for children entering grades 4-9 who are directly impacted by cancer in their immediate family. Camp Genesis is free thanks to Genesis Cancer Care Institute, according to a Wednesday release.

Staff and kids at Camp Genesis in Maquoketa, Iowa. Gilda’s Club has had some version of camp since 2003 and it has been Camp Genesis since 2009.

During the week, kids will have the opportunity to have a full traditional camp experience (cabins, archery, swimming, etc.) along with sessions provided by Gilda’s Club staff.

“We can help each other think it through,” 10-year-old former camper Alexander said when asked why Camp Genesis is important. The camp provides many benefits to children impacted by cancer as Sarah, age 14, added, “Realizing there are other people who are going through similar situations.”

Applications are due Thursday, May 20th, 2022. To download an application, click HERE.

Completed applications can be emailed to kcraft@gildasclubqc.org or mailed to:

Gilda’s Club Quad Cities (c/o Kelly Craft)

600 John Deere Road, Suite 101

Moline, IL 61265

For more details about Camp Genesis, call Gilda’s Club at 563-326-7504 or email Kelly Craft, Program Manager at kcraft@gildasclubqc.org. Funding is provided by the Genesis Foundation.

For more information on all Gilda’s Club programs, click HERE.