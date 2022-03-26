Gilda’s Club is offering a six-week cancer survivor-ship series called “Cancer Transitions” on Thursday, April 7-May 12 from 5-7 p.m. at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Moline Clubhouse, 600 Johb Deere Road, Suite 101, Moline.
The free, two-hour, six-week workshop si designed to help cancer survivors make the transition from active treatment to post-treatment care. Each session includes exercise tailored to each participant’s abilities. Cancer Transitions will answer questions about cancer survivor-ship post-cancer treatment with expert panelists including an oncology nurse navigator, dietitian, and physical therapist.The course covers:
- “Get Back to Wellness: Take Control of Your Survivor-ship”
- “Exercise for Wellness: Customized Exercise, with a Physical Therapist”
- “Emotional Health and Well-Being: From Patient to Survivor”
- “Nutrition Beyond Cancer, with a Registered Dietitian”
- “Medical Management Beyond Cancer: What You Need to Know, with a Nurse Navigator”
- “Moving Beyond Treatment: Next Steps Toward Survivor-ship.”
Participants must be out of treatment. A signed program waiver reviewed by their physician is required for participation.
This program is made possible by funding from UnityPoint – Trinity Foundation.
For more details and to register, call Gilda’s Club at 563-326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or visit here.
About Gilda’s Club
Free of charge, Gilda’s Club Quad Cities provides support, education and hope to all people affected by cancer.