Gilda’s Club is hosting a free educational workshop about hereditary cancer genetic testing.

Jamie Broline, RN, BSN, OCN of UnityPoint – Trinity will be leading a discussion about hereditary cancer genetic testing and if it is something for you and your family to consider. Guidelines, cost and expected outcomes of test results will be discussed in the program. The workshop is being offered in-person or virtually via Zoom. Registration is required.

The Gilda’s Club Quad Cities genetic workshop is Tuesday, June 7, 12:00-1:00 p.m. at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Moline Clubhouse, located at 600 John Deere Road, Suite 101, Moline. For more information or to register, click here, email here or call (563) 326-7504.