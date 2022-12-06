Medical cannabis has been legal in Illinois for several years and is used to treat a variety of conditions. Many people have questions about it but may be unsure where to go to get reliable information. That’s why Gilda’s Club is hosting a free informational program on medical cannabis for anyone impacted by cancer. The program will be on Thursday, December 15 from 6-7 p.m. at the Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Moline Clubhouse, 600 John Deere Road, Suite 101.

Vicki Hughes, Physician’s Assistant, and Amanda Ryan, Nurse Practitioner, of pHat Bottom Labs in East Moline will present an informational seminar on medical cannabis use and answer any questions or concerns from attendees. The workshop is being offered in-person and via Zoom and registration is required. Click here to register. Call Gilda’s Club at (563) 326-7504 or email gc@gildasclubqc.org with questions.

For more information on Gilda’s Club Quad Cities, click here.