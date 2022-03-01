Gilda’s Club Quad Cities has announced they will be offering a monthly support group for those with prostate cancer.

According to a press release, the group is open to anyone with a current prostate cancer diagnosis, survivors, significant others, spouses, caregivers and care partners. The program will be held in-person or online, and a portion of each group will be a presentation with discussion after.

The prostate cancer support group meetings begin Thursday, March 17, 6:00-8:00 p.m., continuing on the third Thursday of each month through November 2022. In-person meetings will be at the Moline Clubhouse, 600 John Deere Road, Suite 101, in Moline.

Registration is required. Click here to register or for more details, or email or call Gilda’s Club Quad Cities at (563) 326-7504.

Gilda’s Club Quad Cities provides support, education and hope to all people affected by cancer. As a Cancer Support Community affiliate, they are part of the largest employer of psychosocial oncology mental health professionals in the United States. For more information, click here.