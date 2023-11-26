Gilda’s Club will host a free educational workshop for anyone impacted by cancer from noon until 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Moline Clubhouse, 600 John Deere Road, Moline.

“Senior Housing 101” will give the audience the information to make an informed decision when beginning to look for resources for senior loved ones. Discussion topics will include senior living options, key differentiators seniors seek in housing, cost of senior living, and what to look for when you schedule a visit.

Kylie Boles, CTRS of Senior Star, will be the presenter.

This program is made possible with funding from the Moline Foundation. Lunch will be provided for all in-person registrants.

This program is being offered in-person and via Zoom. Registration is required. For more details and to register, call Gilda’s Club at 563-326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or visit here. All programs are free.

About Gilda’s Club

Gilda’s Club Quad Cities, and its CSC partners, uplifts, and strengthens people impacted by cancer by providing support, fostering compassionate communities, and breaking down barriers to care. Gilda’s Club Quad Cities provides support, education and hope to all people impacted by cancer at no cost to the participants. As a Cancer Support Community network partner, we are part of the largest employer of psychosocial oncology mental health professionals in the United States.