Gilda’s Club will offer a four-week cancer survivorship series called “Cancer Transitions” on Tuesdays, April 4-25 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Moline Clubhouse, 600 John Deere Road, Moline.

Gilda’s Club Quad Cities will join in a global “Community is Stronger Than Cancer Day” June 28 (gildasclubqc.org).

The free four-week workshop is designed to help cancer survivors make the transition from active treatment to post-treatment care. Each session includes exercise tailored to each participant’s abilities. Cancer Transitions will answer many questions about cancer survivorship post-cancer treatment.

The course covers these topics:

“Get Back to Wellness: Take Control of Your Survivorship”

“Emotions and Health”

“Eating Well & Staying Active”

“Medical Management Beyond Cancer: What You Need to Know.”

Participants must be out of treatment, and a signed program waiver reviewed by their physician is required for participation. This program is made possible by funding from UnityPoint – Trinity Foundation.

For more details and to register, call Gilda’s Club at 563-326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or visit here.