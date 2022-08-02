Gilda’s Club is hosting an educational workshop called “Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Metastatic Breast Cancer” for anyone impacted by cancer on Tuesday, August 23 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Davenport Clubhouse, located at 1351 W Central Park Avenue, Suite 200 in Davenport.

This free workshop features Dr. Susannah Friemel, M.D. of Iowa Cancer Specialists and offers information on the latest treatments for metastatic breast cancer. Patients and their loved ones will also learn about ways to cope with the social and emotional challenges of this diagnosis.

Dinner will be provided at 5:30 p.m. for pre-registered in-person attendees. This program is presented by Iowa Cancer Specialists and is being offered hybrid. Participants can register to attend in-person or virtually via Zoom but registration is required.

For more details and to register, please call Gilda’s Club at 563-326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or click here.