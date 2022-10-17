Gilda’s Clubhouse has a new address in Davenport.

The famous Red Door is officially open at the new 8,500 square foot Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Davenport Clubhouse, located inside Genesis Medical Center’s West Campus, 1351 W. Central Park Avenue in Davenport. The homey, welcoming clubhouse feels less like a cancer center and more like someone’s living room. The décor choices are intentional, says Joy McMeekan, Executive Director. “One of the beauties of our previous building was it was a place for them to go on retreat. When we first started talking about coming to the hospitals, we weren’t sure we’d be able to do that so it was very instrumental when we designed it that we retained that homelike feel because we realized there was a large percentage of cancer patients that weren’t finding us.” Between doctors’ visits and testing, many patients found making a stop at Gilda’s Club, even for something as important as group meetings, was too much to manage.

The former clubhouse on River Drive was sold in December 2020 and in February 2021 the Moline Clubhouse opened. Fundraising continued and led to the opening of the Davenport Clubhouse in September. “By being right here in the hospital where they’re getting treatment, it makes us that much more accessible to them,” says McMeekan.

The new facility opens into a cheerful Community Room and the Radner Resource Library, where patients and their families and hang out and pick up materials about cancer. The Wilder Lounge, named for Gilda’s widower Gene Wilder, is a place where teens and young adults can be with others their own age who are impacted by cancer, either their own diagnosis or a family member’s. Three support rooms allow for group or individual counseling sessions. Noogieland provides a place for supervised play and age-appropriate support for the youngest participants. There’s also an Art Studio for artistic projects year-round. The Kitchen hosts social events, educational gatherings and is the heart of the Clubhouse, like most kitchens. The Wellness Studio hosts meetings and lifestyle activities like yoga.

