Gilda’s Club is hosting a free educational class called “Let’s Talk About Mental Health: Brain Health Workshop” for anyone impacted by cancer on Thursday, September 22 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Davenport Clubhouse, located at 1351 W. Central Park Avenue, Suite 200 in Davenport. In today’s world, mental health and suicide prevention must become a top priority. Suicide is a leading cause of death in Americans but it’s also the most preventable.

Haley DeGreve is the speaker and presenter for this workshop. DeGreve is a John Deere Communications Specialist and 2020 graduate of Augustana College, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Marketing and Communication Studies. She was inspired to start a mental health awareness and suicide prevention nonprofit called The Gray Matters Collective in 2018. The collective turned into a movement filled with hope, support and healing for thousands and eventually became a nationally recognized movement through the University of Michigan Depression Center.

Since DeGreve began promoting mental health in 2018, she’s lectured at many local schools, events and workplaces to speak out against the stigmas about mental health and educate people about crisis intervention. In just the past two years, she has spoken to over 50,000 people worldwide on the topic. She launched a podcast called Surviving the Suck, which creates conversations about the reality of mental illness and surviving hardship. The podcast was recently ranked in the top 10% globally on topics related to mental health and suicide. DeGreve has trained with Mental Health First Aid USA and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and is a Make It Ok ambassador through Iowa’s Healthiest State Initiative. In March 2022, she gave a TEDx talk on mental health, suicide prevention and the power of community.

This program is being offered hybrid. Participants can register to attend in person or virtually via Zoom. Registration is required. The workshop will be held at the Davenport Clubhouse, located at 1351 W. Central Park Avenue, Suite 200, Davenport.

For more details and to register, please call Gilda’s Club at 563-326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or click here.