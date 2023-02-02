Gilda’s Club Quad Cities continues the legacy and laughter of Gilda Radner at the “Live from QC…It’s Saturday Nite! Gala” presented by Genesis Cancer Care Institute.

Held on Saturday, April 1 – April Fool’s Day – the gala will feature “Impractical Joker” James “Murr” Murray, who brings a blend of stand-up and hidden camera comedy to his shows. The night will also feature music by Soul Storm, according to a news release.

James Murray attends the premiere of “Impractical Jokers: The Movie” at AMC Lincoln Square on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

New this year, there are a limited number of exclusive tickets for a pre-event Meet and Greet with Murr. For an additional $75 per person you can spend an hour with Murr in the VIP Lounge.

Event highlights:

The event will be held at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave. Davenport. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the event begins at 7 p.m. The VIP Meet and Greet with Murr begins at 5:30 p.m.,

Tickets $75 each or $500 for a table of eight (savings of $100.) Tickets are available here or call 563-326-7504.

Heavy hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, silent auction, Fund-A-Need, whiskey/wine/craft Beer pull, Adopt a Chemo Care Bag, and dancing.

The funds raised will benefit families and individuals in the Quad Cities living with cancer.