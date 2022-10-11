Gilda’s Club is hosting a freeeducational workshop called “Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Making Treatment Decisions” for anyone impacted by cancer on Wednesday, October 26 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Moline Clubhouse, 600 John Deere Road in Moline. Toni Weeks, LSW of UnityPoint – Trinity, will provide information on making treatment decisions. There will be discussions on treatment options, care costs and navigating the decision-making process.

The program is being offered hybrid. Participants can register to attend in-person or virtually via Zoom, but registration is required. Dinner will be provided for registered in-person participants.

For more details and to register, please call Gilda’s Club at (563) 326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or click here.