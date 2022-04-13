Gilda’s Club Quad Cities on Wednesday announced a partnership with local health systems to bring support and services to a greater number of people impacted by cancer in the community.

In February of 2021, Gilda’s Club opened a new clubhouse at UnityPoint Health—Trinity, located down the hall from the Cancer Center at their Moline campus, bringing direct services to cancer patients and their families to Illinois.

A few weeks ago, Gilda’s Club Quad Cities partnered with Genesis Health System to begin construction on an 8,500-square-foot Clubhouse directly above the Cancer Care Institute at the Genesis West Campus in Davenport, Gilda’s announced.

Once open, Gilda’s Club at Genesis will join with Gilda’s Club at UnityPoint Health -Trinity to have new locations in both Iowa and Illinois, bridging the geographical gap in access to care and bringing support services closer to those living with a cancer diagnosis.

“When we moved out of our house on River Drive (Davenport) at the end of 2020, I knew we were headed the right direction when it came to our members and what they need; but I also knew we would need some help to make it happen,” Joy McMeekan, executive director of Gilda’s Club Quad Cities, said in the release.

Gilda’s Club QC executive director Joy McKeekan

“I never imagined the kind of support we have received from both Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health – Trinity to make sure cancer patients and their families are cared for and I credit their mutual willingness for our future success,” she said.

Every year, more than 2,000 people in our community will be diagnosed with cancer, and Gilda’s Club Quad Cities is committed to making sure people living with cancer and their families will have better access to psychosocial programs and services.

Through the hospital partnership, local cancer centers can focus on providing excellent treatment of the disease and Gilda’s Club can focus on the emotional and social impact of the disease, thus treating the whole person.

To support this expansion, the organization launched a $1.6-million “Expanding Hope” Capital Campaign in 2020 and is wrapping up that campaign with the last $300,000 to raise to support the expanded programs at these two new locations. Proceeds from the campaign will ensure Gilda’s Club will be there to support and serve those living with cancer – on both sides of the river – for many years to come.

Find out more about the campaign at www.gildasclubqc.org/hope.