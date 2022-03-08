Gilda’s Club Quad Cities is launching a new monthly support group for individuals with prostate cancer in partnership with the Prostate Cancer Support Group – Us Too Greater Quad Cities.

A portion of each group will be a presentation, with time to discuss afterward. This group is open to men with a current prostate cancer diagnosis, survivors, significant others, spouses, caregivers, and care partners. This group will start on Thursday, March 17th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will continue to be held on the third Thursday of each month at the same time through November 2022.

This support group is being offered in a hybrid format. Participants can register to attend in-person or virtually via Zoom. Registration is REQUIRED. In-person group will be held at the Moline Clubhouse at 600 John Deere Road, Suite 101, Moline.

For more details and to register, please call Gilda’s Club at 563-326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or click HERE.

Free of charge, Gilda’s Club Quad Cities provides support, education and hope to all people affected by cancer. As a Cancer Support Community affiliate, it is part of the largest employer of psychosocial oncology mental health professionals in the United States.