On June 28, Gilda’s Club Quad Cities will celebrate being a part of the Cancer Support Community’s (CSC) dedicated and passionate global network on “Community Is Stronger Than Cancer Day.”

The event is a day of awareness highlighting CSC, Gilda’s Club and healthcare partners and their active mission to provide free support and resources to everyone impacted by cancer, according to a Tuesday release from Gilda’s.

The celebration date coincides with the birthday of Saturday Night Live star Gilda Radner (1946-1989), whose cancer experience inspired the creation of Gilda’s Club. In 2009, Gilda’s Club and The Wellness Community merged to form the Cancer Support Community. To this day, Gilda’s legacy lives on in these spaces.

Gilda’s Club QC is one of 175 locations in the United States and beyond that make up a network where cancer patients, survivors, caregivers, and loved ones can access free emotional support, healthy lifestyle activities, social connection, education, and referral services provided with compassion and expertise—in person or online.

Across all locations, the network has served 1,673,029 participants since its inception, with 327,397 visits in 2021.

“I wish I would have joined at the point of diagnosis. It would have eliminated the trial and error I went through when I could have asked advice in the support group, you know, someone who has been there.” participant and volunteer Julie Hayes said in the Gilda’s Club release. “I have lobular carcinoma. I never realized how much Gilda’s helped me, it has been extremely rewarding. It has been so helpful. I thought I could do this on my own.”

In addition to having support in their community, participants are presented opportunities to join forces with other impacted people from partner locations to advocate on issues important to cancer patients at the state and national levels and to contribute to important research that inspires positive change in cancer care and the patient experience.

Gilda’s Club QC executive director Joy McKeekan

“Every day I am inspired by the work we do for cancer patients and their families,” said Joy McMeekan, executive director of Gilda’s Club Quad Cities. “Hearing from members and watching families find hope through the programs that we offer encourages me to continue to raise awareness about the services we provide. We know that cancer can be a very lonely and isolating disease, but with the services provided by Gilda’s Club it doesn’t have to be.”

Gilda’s Club is there to provide support by connecting cancer patients and their families with others that understand first-hand what they are going through, to connect them to educational programs to empower them to make the decisions that are right for them, to provide healthy lifestyle activities to help manage the stress and side effects of a cancer diagnosis, or to connect them to other resources in the community that can help them in their journey.

All these services are provided at no cost to anyone that is impacted by cancer.

On June 28, Gilda’s Club QC is asking its supporters to help the network reach even more impacted people by sharing its social media posts using the hashtags #CelebrateCSCGC or #CommunityisStrongerThanCancer.

If you would like to donate on this day in honor of someone you know that has faced a cancer diagnosis visit https://gcqc.gnosishosting.net/Community. All money raised will stay in our community to help local families that are living with cancer.

For more information about the programs and services provided at Gilda’s Club QC, visit www.gildasclubqc.org.