Gilda’s Club Quad Cities hosts free workshop about nutrition during and after cancer treatment

Gilda’s Club Quad Cities hosts Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Eating Well During Cancer Treatment and For Survivors – Wednesday, October 27, 6:30 p.m.

Gilda’s Club Quad Cities hosts a free workshop about nutrition during and after cancer treatment.

Linda M. Jager, MD.,

Iowa Cancer Specialists

Linda M. Jager, MD. with Iowa Cancer Specialists presents Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Eating Well During Cancer Treatment and For Survivors on October 27. The workshop will highlight the importance of nutrition during and post-cancer treatment and ways to stay healthy.

Participants can attend in-person or via Zoom. A boxed meal is provided for in-person attendees. Advance registration is required. To register, click here or call (563) 326-7504. or visit gildasclubqc.org/calendar. The workshop will also be available via Facebook Live at facebook.com/gildasclubqc.

Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Eating Well During Cancer Treatment and For Survivors is Wednesday, October 27, 6:30 p.m., at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities, 600 John Deere Road, Suite 101, Moline.

The mission of Gilda’s Club Quad Cities is to ensure that all people impacted by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action, and sustained by community. Free of charge, Gilda’s Club Quad Cities provides support, education and hope to all people affected by cancer.