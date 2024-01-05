Gilda’s Club Quad Cities is hosting an educational workshop on hats and wigs, offered at no cost for anyone impacted by cancer.

Join Gloria from Hats, Hair and Wigs as she shares her 57 years of experience. According to a release, Gloria will talk about the basics of wearing a wig, how to clean, size, store and style them. She will also bring some colorful turbans to teach participants how to wear them as halos.

Gilda’s Club Hats & Wigs Workshop is Monday, January 8, 6:00-7:00 p.m. at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Moline Clubhouse, located at 600 John Deere Rd., Suite 101, Moline. This program is open to the public and is being offered in-person and via Zoom. Registration is required here. For more information, click here.