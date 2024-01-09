Gilda’s Club Quad Cities is hosting a creative art session workshop, offered at no cost.

Join local artist Marla Andich for a jewelry-making session. According to a release, where you’ll get to create beautiful unique jewelry with polymer clay. All materials needed will be provided.

Gilda’s Club Polymer Clay Earrings Workshop is Monday, January 15, 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Davenport Clubhouse, located at 1351 W. Central Park Ave., Suite 200, Davenport. This program is open to the public and is being offered in-person. Spots are limited, and registration is required here. For more information, click here.