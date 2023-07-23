Gilda’s Club Quad Cities, in collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), invites participants for a research study, a news release says.

The study is “Cancer and Aging Reflections for Elders (CARE): A Geriatric-Specific Psychotherapy for Older Adults with Cancer.” CARE is a five-year project with the aim to test a new psychotherapy intervention (CARE) for treating depression and distress in older cancer patients. The effects of CARE will be compared with those of a standard psychotherapy intervention, Social Work and Supportive Counseling (SWSC).

CARE is a research study that can help give emotional support to cancer patients who are 70 and older. Individuals approved to participate in the study will have an opportunity to get connected to an interventionist in Iowa or Illinois to receive telehealth counseling over the telephone. Compensation includes up to $80 for full study completion.

For more information, visit here, call 646-608-8239 or email carestudy@mskcc.org.

About Gilda’s Club

Gilda’s Club Quad Cities provides support, education and hope to all people affected by cancer at no cost to the participants. As a Cancer Support Community network partner, we are part of the largest employer of psychosocial oncology mental health professionals in the United States. Our global network brings the highest quality cancer support to the millions of people impacted by cancer.