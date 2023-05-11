An area summer camp designed to help families with cancer is now accepting applications.

Representatives from Gilda’s Club Quad Cities said Camp Genesis was created to provide a space for kids and teens to have fun like any camper, while educating about cancer. Campers can enjoy activities like yoga, cave-diving at Maquoketa Caves and much more this summer. The group will also visit Genesis Cancer Care Institute in Davenport to get a hands-on look at the different forms of treatments their loved ones may experience.

Camp Genesis is accepting camper applications until June 2. For more information, or to apply, click here.