Bettendorf High School graduate McKenzie Gamble lost her life to ovarian cancer at the age of 21 on Monday, December 16.

While 21 may seem awfully young to develop ovarian cancer, the disease can strike anyone at any time.

Local 4’s Ann Sterling sat down with Kelly Hendershot from Gilda’s Club of the Quad Cities tonight and discussed important and potentially life-changing information regarding signs and risk factors of ovarian cancer, as well as what to do if diagnosed with the disease.