Gilda’s Club Quad Cities is hosting a free workshop on meditative drumming and watercolors.

Taught virtually by instructor Emily Christenson, participants can experience a drumming-meditation and watercolors class in-person at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Moline Clubhouse, located at 600 John Deere Road, Moline. No experience is necessary, and all materials will be provided. The workshop is Monday, December 18 from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Space is limited, and registration is required. For more information, or to register, click here.