Gilda’s Club will host a free educational workshop entitled “Biofeedback Workshop” for anyone impacted by cancer from noon until 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Moline Clubhouse, at 600 John Deere Road, Suite 101, Moline.

Join Kari Rene, CNHP, CTN, CAHP, EBC and learn about biofeedback, a news release says. Will working on your emotional health help with your physical health? How can biofeedback help? What are biofeedback sessions and how can they help? Will these sessions help me to manage stress?

The Mayo Clinic says”Biofeedback is a technique you can use to learn to control some of your body’s functions, such as your heart rate. During biofeedback, you’re connected to electrical sensors that help you receive information about your body.”

This program is being offered hybrid. Participants can register to attend in-person or virtually via Zoom. Registration is required. The in-person group will meet at the clubhouse.

For more details and to register, call Gilda’s Club at 563-326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or visit here.