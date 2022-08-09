Gilda’s Club wants you to learn more about the importance of bladder health for all ages.

Gilda’s Club Quad Cities is hosting a free educational workshop for anyone impacted by cancer. Beth Shelly is a PT specializing in pelvic therapy, lecturing internationally and with multiple publications. Through the workshop, attendees can learn about how many times you should urinate in a day, how much fluid you really need and more about kegel exercises.

“Bladder Health for All Ages” is Thursday, August 25 from 6:00-7:00 p.m. at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Moline Clubhouse, located at 600 John Deere Road, Suite 101, Moline. Registration is required, and participants can attend in-person or virtually via Zoom.

For more details or register, click here or call Gilda’s Club at (563) 326-7504.