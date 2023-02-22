Gilda’s Club Quad Cities gets more support to help young adults impacted by cancer.

The Quad Cities is one of two locations that will get grant money from the Cancer Support Community to start a Gilda’s Club University.

Gilda’s Club is working with St. Ambrose University on the pilot program.

Gilda’s Club University elected its first president last year and elected a vice president earlier this month.

There will be two fundraisers to generate support for the program.

The first will be on March 6 at Crumbl Cookies in Davenport.

A trivia night will take place later this year.