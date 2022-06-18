Gilda’s Club will host a free educational workshop “Creative Writing = Emotional Health” for anyone impacted by cancer on Thursday, June 30, from 6-8 pm. at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Moline Clubhouse at 600 John Deere Road, Suite 101, Moline and via Zoom.

This creative/expressive writing workshop will help bring out your inner writer whether you’ve written books, articles, poems or kept a private journal or if you’ve even just thought about one day writing, this workshop will set the foundation to begin or continue your writing journey. You’ll learn about such things such as: knowing your audience, determining what format best suits you, basic writing practices, basics of structure, flow, showing vs. telling and more.

The workshop will be led by David Richman, an author, public speaker, and endurance athlete whose mission is to form more meaningful human connections through storytelling. His first book, “Winning in the Middle of the Pack,” discussed how to get more out of ourselves than ever imagined. With “Cycle of Lives,” he shares stories of people overcoming trauma and delves deeply into their emotional journey with cancer. He is also a ghostwriter for both fiction and non-fiction works, a book coach, and teaches workshops on creative writing. He continues to do Iron Man triathlons and recently completed a solo 4,700-mile bike ride.

This program is being offered hybrid. Participants can register to attend in-person or virtually via Zoom. Richman will join virtually and will not be present in-person. Registration is required.

For more details and to register, call Gilda’s Club at 563-326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or visit here.

About Gilda’s Club

Free of charge, Gilda’s Club Quad Cities provides support, education and hope to all people affected by cancer.