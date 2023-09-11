Gilda’s Club is hosting a workshop to help people plan their funerals.

The free workshop takes place on Thursday, September 21 from 12-1 p.m. at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Moline Clubhouse, 600 John Deere Road.

Funeral pre-planning can give family members much needed peace of mind at a difficult time. Charles Erwin of Trimble Funeral Home will talk about funeral service options, cremation options and more. Lunch will be provided to all in-person registered attendees.

This program is being offered in-person and via Zoom and registration is required. For more information and to register, call Gilda’s Club at (563) 326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or click here.