Western Illinois University has a new director for one of their programs.

Emily Gillett will be the Western Illinois University College of Education and Human Services (COEHS) Development Director, starting Tuesday, September 5.

(Western Illinois University)

She most recently worked as the community relations manager at Mosaic in Illinois. There, she developed strong relationships in the community and created and implemented ways to better connect with the organizations they serve.

“We are thrilled to have Emily join the Advancement team at WIU,” said WIU Vice President for Advancement, Alumni Relations, and Athletics Clare Thompson. “She brings enthusiasm and experience that will serve her alma mater well.”

Gillett is no stranger to WIU; she received her bachelor’s degree in arts and sciences from the college in 2002. She earned a Certificate in Fundraising Management from Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy in 2008.

Gillett has held various positions before coming to WIU, including major gifts officer at Culver Stockton College (2017-2018), institutional advancement coordinator at Spoon River College (2005-2014), vice president of the Macomb Chamber and Downtown Development (2003-2005), and brand manager at Union Bank (2001-2003). In these roles, she has brought in multiple first-time donors, coordinated and managed numerous strategic campaigns and assisted with grant proposals and reports to corporate, foundation and governmental funders.

The Development Director of COEHS will plan, develop and direct meetings and activities that are relevant to fundraising priorities and needs for the College of Education and Human Services (COEHS) and Western Illinois University.

