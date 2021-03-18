Girl Scout Troop brings cookies and joy to local healthcare workers

Healthcare workers are being shown an act of kindness from local girl scouts and the community.

It’s called the Care to Share program where the Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois are collecting cookie donations from customers.

This month, they’re dropping off those boxes of cookies to military member, hospitals, and schools.

Last year, the Girl Scouts donated 50,000 packages of cookies.

They are 10,000 away from their goal this year.

You can donate cookies to those crucial workers on the Girl Scouts website here: https://www.girlscoutstoday.org/en/support-girls/give.html