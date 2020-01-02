Girl Scout troop wins award for encouraging local businesses to use paper, not plastic

A local Girl Scout troop has been awarded for their efforts to help save the environment.

Troop 4322 of Port Byron recently received the Girl Scout Bronze Award for spreading awareness about the negative impact single-use plastic drinking straws have on the environment in addition to encouraging local restaurants to make the switch to paper drinking straws.

The Girl Scout Bronze Award — the highest award Girl Scouts in grades fourth through fifth can achieve — was presented to Emme Deblaey, Navaeh Wheelan and Maddie Reveal.

These Girl Scouts first brought attention to the environmental dangers of plastic drinking straws by creating posters and flyers which were then distributed at their school and area businesses.

The Scouts even talked to the Mayor of their hometown about this issue.

Troop 4322’s campaign efforts resulted in more opportunities to spread the word, including sharing their research at village board meetings and bringing supplies of paper straws to local restaurants.

One restaurant in particular ordered a second supply of paper straws on the spot and promised to never use plastic drinking straws again in their establishment.

The girls were thrilled their actions were able to make a difference in their community and the environment.

The steps to earning the Girl Scout Bronze Award are rooted in the Girl Scout Leadership Experience. In order to earn a Bronze Award, a troop or Girl Scout must doing the following:

• Identify community issues

• Build a team

• Develop a project

• Make a plan

• Complete at least 20 hours of working for the project

More information about the Girl Scouts organization, including how to join or volunteer, is available here.