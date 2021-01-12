Girl Scouts get creative to sell cookies during the pandemic

The Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, along with the Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA), kicked off the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie season.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is meant to teach the girls how to run a business using in-person booths, door-to-door activity, and more recently through an online platform. The COVID-19 pandemic has created some obstacles to many of those traditional methods, so this year the Girl Scouts had to come up with some creative ways to sell the cookies.

If you’re looking to purchase cookies here are several different ways:

The easiest is to contact a Girl Scout you know and find out how she’s selling cookies this year.

If you don’t know a Girl Scout, you can visit the Girl Scout Cookie website, text COOKIES to 59618 (message and data rates may apply), or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app (free for iOS and Android devices) to find socially distant or contact-free cookie booths in your area.

New this year is a collaboration with Grubhub to deliver cookies contact-free, which will be available in the Quad Cities on select weekends in February and March. Cookies can be ordered for pickup or delivery on the Grubhub website or through the Grubhub app. Local Girl Scouts will track and fulfill orders, manage inventory, and more, through Grubhub’s back-end technology. Grubhub is also waiving all fees for the organization so not to reduce the troops’ and councils’ proceeds.

Beginning February 1, you will be able to order cookies online for shipment to your door or have them donated to a local organization. Enter a zip code at the Girl Scout Cookie Finder website to find a local troop to purchase through the Digital Cookie platform.

Local Girl Scouts will be selling cookies at various businesses during February and March in a safe and socially distant manner, when allowed by local COVID-19 guidelines. To find a location and date, enter your zip code at this website.

Traditional cookie flavors are $5 per package and the specialty gluten-free Toffee-tastic cookies are $6 per package.

Locally, the Girl Scout Cookie season runs through March 14.