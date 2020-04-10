Girl Scouts going virtual to bring activities into your home

Claire Ruess, from Troop 3790, joins a virtual meeting with her Girl Scout friends. Girl Scouts across the region are staying connected through virtual meetings and programs. (photo: Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois)

To help navigate being stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois is going virtual. The organization is providing digital content to earn badges and take part in fun and educational activities at home. From crafts and science projects to virtual events, there are resources to keep girls and their entire family active.

Anyone can access the online content, not just members of the Girl Scouts. Several children have already taken advantage of home-made cookie lessons, earning badges for board game designing and outdoor art creation, and joined a virtual event learning how to do scientific experiments.

There are recordings and guides online to help get through the activities.

New lessons and activities will be added weekly, including cybersecurity sessions, homemade watercolor lessons, and safe community services activities.

The local virtual events, challenges and activities can be found at this website or on Facebook.