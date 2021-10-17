Girl Scouts hosting frighteningly fantastic family fun at Halloweekend

Take a hayrack ride, show off your Halloween costume, brave spooky haunted trails and trick-or-treat Saturday in New Liberty.

The Girl Scouts invite all families to get in the spirit of the season at Family Halloweekend on October 23 at Camp Liberty. Enjoy tent-n-treating, traditional Halloween activities with a camp twist, fun outdoor activities, food and more.

Family Halloweekend is Saturday, October 23, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Camp Liberty, located at 4415 295th Street in New Liberty, Iowa. Reserve your tickets here or call (800) 798-0833 for more information.